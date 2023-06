It is forbidden to swim on all beaches in Odesa

Odesa's beaches are recognized as unsuitable for swimming due to the significant deterioration of water in open bodies of water (sea, estuary) and real danger to the health of Odesa's population. This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk.

According to the decision made at the special meeting of the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations of the Executive Committee of the Odesa City Council on June 17, swimming on the beaches of the city of Odesa is prohibited.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, furniture, houses and animal corpses washed ashore in Odesa due to the terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HEPP.

Toys, fences and wood. How Odesa beaches look like after the flooding of the Kherson Region.

It was also previously reported that desalination of the Black Sea was recorded near the Odesa coast.

The Navy of Ukraine reported that the sea of Ukraine is mined, more than 400 mines are placed in it.