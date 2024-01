The Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Kherson Region. This is facilitated by weather conditions and powerful combat work of the military.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"We can state that the enemy does not stop the assault on the left bank of our positions, trying to knock us out of the bridgehead where it was possible to gain a foothold. Over the past day, six such assaults were counted, but all of them were unsuccessful for the enemy," she said.

Humeniuk confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region. Weather benefits contribute to this, she said.

"We continue to work to expand the bridgehead, this work is very difficult. It may seem somewhat slow in time, but it occurs in extremely difficult combat conditions. Therefore, every meter is a significant achievement," the spokeswoman said.

Earlier, Humeniuk said that the destruction of the А-50 Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft and damage to the Il-22 could delay subsequent rocket attacks on the territory of Ukraine.