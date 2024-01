The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine together with the State Transport Safety Service (Ukrtransbezpeka) are preparing to launch a register of international bus routes as part of the reform of international passenger transportation.

This is stated in the message of the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the message, the connection of international carriers and ticketing companies to the registry is currently underway.

"The key goal is to provide the passenger with information about official regular routes, carriers, the opportunity to purchase a ticket and leave feedback about the trip on one resource. At the same time, the ability to purchase a ticket online thanks to the integration is already being tested with several companies. The Ministry offers carriers, and aggregators who have not yet joined the state resource to join the project as well. This is a free and affordable solution that will provide service to passengers and increase ticket sales platforms for businesses," the message reads.

