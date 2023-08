Ukraine has closed 280 international road routes.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development (Ministry of Infrastructure), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development has begun reforming the industry of international passenger transportation to improve the quality of service for passengers. The first step in this direction was the streamlining of the list of international bus routes. Thus, by the decision of the specialized commission, 280 international automobile routes were closed, of which: routes without appropriate permits from Poland - 118; routes leading to the Russian Federation - 140; routes to Poland, applications for the closure of which were filed by carriers - 22," said the statement.

According to Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Serhii Derkach, after verifying routes to Poland, the same work will take place with routes leading to other countries.

At the same time, the Ministry will pay special attention to routes that run through the temporarily occupied territories, but which cannot be fully used or do not function at all.

In this case, the carrier should contact the Ministry with a statement on the cancellation or modification of the route.

"Now the Ministry is launching large-scale changes in the field of international bus transportation. The first step is to verify all international routes in order to have an up-to-date list. This will allow us to see the real situation with transportation and, in particular, to plan the work of the eCherha service for crossing the border by buses. Besides, verification of all routes is about the possibility of expanding the market. After all, due to the presence of a certain route only on paper, another carrier cannot open the route and provide appropriate services," said Derkach.

