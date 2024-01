Police investigating fire in house of businessman Mazepa’s mother in Chernihiv Region as violation of fire sa

On the night of Monday, December 22, the house of the mother of businessman Ihor Mazepa in the Chernihiv Region was burned down, the police are investigating the fire in the house as a violation of fire safety requirements.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by interlocutors in law enforcement agencies.

At about 3:20 a.m., the police received information from rescuers of the State Emergency Service about a fire in a residential building in one of the villages of the Horodnia community of the Chernihiv Region.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The investigative and operational group of the Horodnia police department immediately arrived at the scene.

According to preliminary conclusions of the State Emergency Service, the probable cause of the fire was a lack of design, violation of the rules for the installation of heating furnaces and chimneys.

Information about the incident is included in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 270 (violation of the requirements of fire or man-made safety established by law) of the Criminal Code.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

To determine the circumstances and causes of the fire, the necessary examinations will be appointed.

According to Ukrainian News Agency’s sources, the house is registered for the mother of the businessman, founder of the Concorde Capital investment company Ihor Mazepa.

Earlier, the media reported that last night Mazepa's country house in the village of Kartovetske, Chernihiv Region, burned down.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested businessman Mazepa and established UAH 350 million of bail.

The businessman is suspected of organizing a scheme to seize 7 hectares of land on which the hydraulic structures of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant are located.

The country house, which belongs to the businessman Mazepa, burned down during the previous night.