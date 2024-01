There are no civilians in the village of Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv Region captured by the russians, the settlement has been completely destroyed. However, the occupation forces had a "fun night" there.

This was said by Volodymyr Fitio, head of the public relations service of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Radio Svoboda.

He said that 45 people lived in Krokhmalne before the large-scale invasion of the russian federation.

"It was no longer possible for our defenders to stay behind to defend some ruins, it would endanger their lives. For this, better, more protected positions were equipped, where they moved," Fitio says.

According to him, the withdrawal to new positions enables the Ukrainian military "to attack at the best opportunity." The russian forces themselves in Krokhmalne are "not in the best positions."

"The enemy is not in good conditions there, under constant fire. And our defenders are in active defense, and this gives the opportunity to move to offensive actions at the best opportunity, as well as to improve their tactical position. Therefore, this should not be made into a tragedy. Because this decision is primarily aimed at preserving the lives of Ukrainian servicemen. And, of course, we will liberate the territory, drive out all the russians. They already had a "very fun" night in this Krokhmalne. Therefore, I think that their desire to go somewhere else has decreased automatically," Fitio said.

It will be recalled that on January 21, Fitio stated that in the area of the village of Krokhmalne, Kharkiv Region, Ukrainian defenders moved to reserve positions in order to save the lives of fighters.