President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to submit to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) an action plan for preserving the national identity of Ukrainians in the russian federation, including in the lands historically inhabited by them: Kuban, Starodubshchyna, Northern and Eastern Slobozhanshchyna within the boundaries of modern Krasnodar Krai, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov Oblasts.

This is stated in decree No. 17 of January 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with developing this plan with the involvement of international experts, representatives of the World Congress of Ukrainians, scientists, and the public.

In this regard, Zelenskyy instructed to provide for the development of issues related to the collection and study of facts and testimonies about crimes committed against Ukrainians who live (lived) in the territories of russia, historically inhabited by ethnic Ukrainians, about the policy of forced russification, political repression and deportations of Ukrainians, restoration and preservation of historical memory, including regarding the formation of a center on the specified issues.

Intensification of work on countering disinformation and propaganda of the russian federation regarding the history and present of Ukrainians in russia and all peoples enslaved by it should also be foreseen, with the involvement of domestic and foreign scientists, experts, representatives of the Ukrainian public abroad, and organizations of Ukrainians abroad to prepare and conduct events aimed at debunking russian myths about Ukraine.

The plan should also provide for the development of interaction between Ukrainians and peoples enslaved by russia.

In addition, it should provide for, together with the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, the preparation and dissemination in Ukraine and the world of materials about the more than a thousand-year history of Ukrainian state formation, historical connections between lands inhabited by ethnic Ukrainians and Ukrainian national state formations in various historical periods.

It is also planned to cover the true history of ethnic Ukrainians in the lands historically inhabited by them within the borders of the russian federation in educational programs and textbooks for educational institutions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is tasked with ensuring that the provisions of this decree are taken into account when developing a comprehensive strategy for Ukraine's interaction with the Ukrainian global community.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy, in congratulating Ukrainians on the Day of Unity on January 22, announced that he signed the decree "On the territories of the russian federation historically populated by Ukrainians" in order to return the truth about the historical past for the sake of the Ukrainian future.