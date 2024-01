The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed the decree On Territories Of The Russian Federation Historically Inhabited By Ukrainians.

He announced this in his congratulations on the Day of the Unity of Ukraine, January 22.

Zelenskyy emphasized that today, Ukraine should take steps not only to strengthen the unity of Ukraine and our people, but also to act for the unity of rights and freedoms, the truth about Ukrainians, the truth about Ukrainian history.

"For this purpose, today I signed the decree "On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians." This is the return of the truth about the historical past for the sake of the Ukrainian future," the president said.

In his video greeting, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that on Monday, January 22, he will submit a draft law on multiple citizenship to the Council.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, congratulated Ukrainians all over the world on the Day of the Unity of Ukraine, which is celebrated today, January 22.