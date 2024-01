Ukraine offers European companies to store up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas in UGS

Ukraine offers European companies to store up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas in underground gas storages (UGS).

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on January 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We store and have stored 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas from foreign companies. Our ambitious plan is to become Europe's gas safe, and we are already offering European companies up to 10 billion cubic meters in our storage facilities," he said.

Shmyhal emphasized that Ukrainian gas storages help Europe prevent an energy crisis and a significant increase in the price of gas during the heating season.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company declares that gas reserves in underground storage facilities are sufficient for the successful completion of the heating season of 2023/2024.