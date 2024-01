The prosecutor's office asks the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to arrest the businessman, founder of the Concorde Capital investment company Ihor Mazepa.

This is stated in the relevant petition of the prosecutor, which was voiced by the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The court is considering a petition for the detention of Ihor Mazepa," the judge said.

Media representatives were allowed into the hall.

Currently, the judge in the meeting room is considering the petition of Mazepa's defense to challenge the prosecutor in the criminal proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mazepa is suspected of organizing a scheme to seize 7 hectares of land on which the hydraulic structures of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant (Kyiv HEPP) are located.

On January 18, employees of the SBI, together with the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police, detained the businessman, the organizer of a scheme of illegal seizure of land on which critical infrastructure hydraulic structures of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Station are located, during an attempt to travel abroad.

The SBI recalls that on November 29, 2023, the SBI employees, together with the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police, exposed and detained members of a criminal organization who illegally seized more than 7 hectares of land on which critical infrastructure hydraulic structures of the Kyiv HEPP are located.

The SBI caught the suspects, who took possession of 5 hectares of land of the Kyiv HEPP.