A Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft was spotted over the waters of the Sea of Azov.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat on the air of the telethon.

"The map was just empty, but now 5-6 air targets have appeared, in particular, over the waters of the Sea of Azov, the already famous A-50 is testing its fate," Ihnat said.

According to him, there is nothing surprising in this, because russia still has such planes.

"We talked the day before about what will happen after the destruction of the A-50 - another one will arrive. There is nothing surprising, because russia still has such aircraft. Therefore, there is an A-50, there is a fighter jet closer to Rostov, as well as drones that monitor the front line," Ihnat added.

He also noted that the night of January 19 was relatively calm.

We will remind you that on the evening of January 14, 2024, the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed the russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and significantly damaged the IL-22M air command post over the Sea of Azov. All 15 people on board, including high-ranking officers, are believed to have been killed.

Also, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine showed a video of the last flight "into the zone of no return" of the russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.