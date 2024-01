Yermak discusses preparations for their meeting on January 29 with Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, discussed preparations for their meeting on January 29 in Uzhhorod in a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The interlocutors discussed the preparation of the meeting, which is to be held on January 29 in Uzhhorod. On the Ukrainian side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Office of the Head of State are planning to participate in the event," the message reads.

Yermak noted that the Ukrainian side is ready for an open dialogue regarding the discussion of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Hungary.

He also thanked Szijjarto for Hungary's participation in the meeting of national security advisers and foreign policy advisers of the countries regarding the implementation of the Peace Formula, which took place in Davos.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the decision to allocate EUR 50 billion from the European Union budget for assistance to Ukraine at a meeting of the European Council on December 14.

Zelenskyy initiated the meeting with Orban. Ukraine and Hungary are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Orban.