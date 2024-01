Electricity prices in Europe are lower than in Ukraine, which contributes to a significant increase in electricity imports to Ukraine.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Electricity is imported from Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. The total volume of imports is 6,836 MWh with the maximum capacity in the evening peak hours up to 894 MW. The significant increase in imports to Ukraine is facilitated by the market conjuncture - electricity prices in Europe are lower, than in Ukraine," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late November, the process of synchronizing the Ukrainian and European energy systems was fully completed.

In addition, the possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine increased from 1,200 to 1,700 MW.