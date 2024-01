Former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov is returning to law practice.

This is announced by the Ukrainian National Bar Association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The right to practice as a lawyer of the former Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, was renewed in accordance with Clause 1, Part 4, Article 31 of the Law "On Advocacy and Legal Activities" from January 16, based on his application. Corresponding changes were made to the lawyer's personal card in the Unified register of lawyers of Ukraine," the message reads.

It is noted that Reznikov suspended the right to practice law in March 2020, immediately after being appointed to the post of Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.

Reznikov received a lawyer's certificate in 1994 from the Lviv Regional Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar. Before working in the Cabinet of Ministers, he worked in law firms and bar associations.

In April 2014, at an extraordinary congress of lawyers of Ukraine in Odesa, Reznikov was elected one of the three members of the High Council of Public Justice (today - the High Council of Justice) according to the bar quota.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 5, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense, which he had held since November 2021. From March 4, 2020 to November 3, 2021, he held the position of Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

In 1991, Reznikov graduated from the Faculty of Law of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, majoring in jurisprudence.