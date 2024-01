On the Avdiivka axis, the russian occupiers began to actively use armored vehicles, but the Defense Forces are destroying them.

Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesman for the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces, spoke about this on the air of the United News national telethon.

So, Shtupun said that at present most of the combat clashes occur on the Avdiivka axis. The enemy also again began to actively use armored vehicles to support and drop infantry.

"Usually they are one or two tanks, several IFVs, APCs and MTLBs, which house infantry. Almost always tanks are destroyed, very rarely they can leave. And APCs and IFVs land infantry and try to escape themselves. In three days, the enemy lost 41 armored vehicles, 17 tanks. It's all over our operating area. Also, the enemy does not stop airstrikes - for almost a week, the daily number does not fall below 20. And yesterday 41 cases were recorded. Today there is the use of KABs in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka," the speaker said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of Thursday, January 18, russian losses in the war in Ukraine reached 780 invaders per day, while the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion amounted to 367,600 troops. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 41 drones, 21 tanks and 38 armored personnel carriers.

It was also reported that on the night of Thursday, January 18, the russian army attacked the territory of Ukraine with 33 strike drones and two S-300 missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 22 drones.