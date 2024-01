Overnight into Thursday, January 18, the russian army attacked the territory of Ukraine with the help of 33 attack drones and two S-300 missiles. Ukraine's Air Defense forces destroyed 22 drones.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

Occupiers launched 33 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Kursk Oblast of russia. They also hit the Kharkiv region with two S-300 anti-aircraft-guided missiles.

The main directions of the attack were south and north. Air defense forces worked within the borders of Sumy, Mykolayiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

"22 enemy UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Several more drones did not reach their targets. Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups, EW devices were involved in repelling the air attack," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied that Iran supplied the aggressor state of russia with drones or missiles for use against Ukraine.