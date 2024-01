Macron promises to transfer 40 more SCALP cruise missiles and bombs to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron is going to sign an agreement to provide Ukraine with SCALP cruise missiles and aerial bombs.

He made the corresponding statement during a press conference on January 16, his words are quoted by Le Figaro.

According to Macron, as part of the bilateral agreement, Ukraine will receive 40 SCALP missiles and several hundred bombs.

The exact number of bombs that will be handed over to the Ukrainian military is not specified.

"We will be able to supply much more equipment and, in fact, help Ukraine in its needs, particularly in protecting its skies," Macron said.

The French president added that he intends to personally visit Ukraine next month to confirm his words.

For the first time, it became known about the transfer of SCALP long-range aviation winged aircraft to Ukraine in July 2023. France then deployed an undisclosed number of missiles.

Note that SCALP is the French analogue of the British Storm Shadow missiles, which are also actively used by the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the fight against the Russian invaders.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in September 2023, the Ukrainian military attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in occupied Sevastopol. Storm Shadow or SCALP missiles were then used.

In the same month, a submarine and a large landing ship of the occupiers were destroyed in the bay of Sevastopol with the help of the above-mentioned missiles.