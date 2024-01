2 power units of TPPs taken out for emergency repairs

2 power units at thermal power plants (TPP) have been taken out for emergency repairs.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, the electricity produced by power plants of all types is enough to ensure the energy supply of consumers. But the resources of power plants are still limited. In particular, hydroelectric power plants cannot use water resources without limit, the time required for their replenishment. Also, 2 power units of large TPPs of the past day were taken out for emergency repairs," the message says.

Restoration work is also underway at other power plants that are recovering from massive attacks last winter.

Electricity is imported from Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

The total volume of imports is 2,535 MWh with maximum capacity in individual hours up to 421 MW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late November, the process of synchronizing the Ukrainian and European energy systems was fully completed.

In addition, the possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine increased from 1,200 to 1,700 MW.