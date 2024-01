The Ukrenergo national energy company predicts a 3% electricity deficit during the day on Thursday, January 18.

This was announced by the company's press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past few days, there has been a trend of maximum consumption growth mainly in the morning hours. This is facilitated by the preservation of high inertial consumption, which is caused by a decrease in temperature in the evening and at night. Today, during the day, warming is expected, the average daily temperature will be -2 degrees compared to -5 degrees yesterday. At the same time weather conditions are expected to worsen throughout Ukraine: strong gusts of wind, snow, and ice in some places. Snow accumulation can cause icing and damage to power lines," the message reads.

The Ukrenergo dispatch center on Thursday predicts a slight deficit from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the level of about 3%.

It is noted that the introduction of consumption restriction schedules is not planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, the deficit in Ukraine's energy system was recorded at the level of about 5%.