The cold weather increased the consumption of electricity, which led to a deficit in the power system of Ukraine at the level of about 5% on Wednesday.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On January 16, the daily maximum consumption was recorded around 10:00 a.m. It was 0.9% lower than the daily maximum on January 15. Today, at 9:10 a.m., consumption is 4% higher than the corresponding indicator of Tuesday, January 16. The reason is a noticeable cooling, from - 3 degrees on January 16 to -7 degrees today, January 17," the message reads.

The Ukrenergo dispatch center warns of the presence of a deficit in the energy system at the level of about 5% during the day, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The company urges consumers to consume electricity sparingly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of November, the process of synchronizing the Ukrainian and European energy systems was fully completed.

In addition, the possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine increased from 1,200 to 1,700 MW.