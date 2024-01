The United States President Joseph Biden invited congressional leaders to a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, January 17, to discuss his request for funding for Ukraine, Israel and the border.

It is reported by The New York Times.

So, the publication recalled that Biden's request for a USD 110.5 billion package was delayed by Republicans demanding new measures at the border in exchange for their votes.

The U.S. President and his aides warned that failed approval of the funding could lead to the victory of russian dictator vladimir putin. The United States authorized the last aid to Ukraine in late December.

Asked by reporters if Biden's invitation meant the White House could offer something new to Republicans, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said talks were "ongoing."

“We believe it’s going well, and we want to see a bipartisan agreement,” she said.

The White House meeting will be the first in-person conversation between Biden and congressional leaders in the past few months. Presidential aides on legislation and national security were negotiating with their counterparts on Capitol Hill before Christmas.

Additionally, Biden said over the weekend that he was willing to make concessions at the border. Some of the proposals on the table include complications of seeking asylum in the United States, which the White House is willing to consider.

The publication emphasizes that the White House is under increasing pressure from leaders of both parties, demanding a solution to the migration crisis in the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Administration of the U.S. President Joe Biden supports a bill that will allow the United States to confiscate part of russia's frozen assets in order to direct them to restore Ukraine. It concerns about USD 300 billion.

Also amid russia's massive attack on Ukraine on December 29, the U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve new funding for aid to Ukraine. He stressed that air defense systems are "vital" for the protection of civilians.