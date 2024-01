Russian dictator vladimir putin will fight various wars until he dies. Talking to him makes no sense.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has stated this at a discussion in Davos, Ukrinform reports.

Kuleba stressed that confronting the russian aggressor is comparable to a pandemic. According to him, you can't stop fighting, even if you feel tired, because it's the same as stop fighting viruses and inventing vaccines.

"Putin said clearly two days ago: "We are not going to give away what we have achieved." What's the point of talking to him?... I think he will fight different wars until he dies. We just need to understand one thing: we are not only Ukrainians, but also people who defend certain rules - we have a historical responsibility to win this war," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the current world order and life of humanity are at stake in the war against russia. We need to constantly invest, because the enemy does this, Kuleba stressed.

