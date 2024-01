Russians take away almost 5 million tons of Ukrainian grain from occupied territories last year

In the past year 2023, the russian occupiers collected and took away 4.8 million tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC).

"In 2023, the enemy collected and took away from the temporarily occupied territories 4.8 million tons of grain. Just like 100 years ago, russia continues to plunder the captured lands and take away everything it can get its hands on. Echelons with grain, which the enemy collected from Ukrainian land, are leaving temporary occupied territories," the message says.

In addition, according to the NRC, there is a scheme in place in the temporarily occupied territories, when all farmers have to give grain to the occupiers at a fixed price several times lower than the market price, and only then the gauleiters resell the grain and take the difference. This difference is the Kremlin's payment for "loyalty".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the russian occupiers had stolen Ukrainian grain worth about USD 1 billion.