Ukraine's accession to NATO during the war is impossible, but it would be possible to start the procedure now by extending an invitation to the Alliance to Kyiv.

This was stated by the President of Poland Andrzej Duda after the meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos.

According to him, we should strive for full membership of Ukraine in NATO.

"It is impossible during the war, but I believe that Ukraine should receive an invitation to NATO, which would start the process of discussing this issue in individual national parliaments of the member states of the Alliance. This process can continue, it is extremely important for the morale of the defenders of Ukraine." Duda said.

Duda emphasized that Ukraine's membership in NATO is important for strengthening the bloc and Poland's security.

Earlier, Zelenskyy himself spoke about the meeting with the President of Poland. He noted that they discussed bilateral relations, in particular, interaction on the track of European integration of Ukraine, and coordinated positions on the eve of the Washington NATO summit.

"Informed about the situation on the battlefield. We discussed further defense support of our country," added the President of Ukraine.

