On Tuesday, Polish carriers completed the blocking of the movement of trucks in front of the Krakovets - Korczowa and Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne checkpoints.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to information from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland - today at about 4 p.m. (Kyiv time), a protest rally in front of the Krakovets - Korczowa and Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne checkpoints ended. Registration and passage across the border of cargo vehicles in two directions is carried out as usual," the message says.

It is noted that border guards, together with employees of control services, work to ensure the passage of the maximum number of trucks.

The State Border Guard Service reported that now almost 700 trucks are waiting for entry to Ukraine in front of these checkpoints.

"We ask drivers and carriers to take this information into account when planning international transportation," the department added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Infrastructure of Poland Dariusz Klimczak said that on Tuesday the Ministry of Infrastructure signed an agreement with carriers, which means not the end of the dialogue, but "intensive negotiations." Carriers that blocked three checkpoints at the border with Ukraine, under an agreement with the Polish government, will suspend their protest until March 1.