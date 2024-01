Troops of the aggressor country of russia struck Odesa with drones. Their debris became the cause of fires, and people were also injured.

On Wednesday, January 17, Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"Russian terrorists attacked Odesa with attack drones. There is damage to civilian residential infrastructure," Kiper said.

He noted that a 62-year-old man received a shrapnel wound. A woman born in 1955 and girl born in 1995 were also injured.

"The doctors are providing the necessary assistance," he said.

Kiper added that 130 civilians were evacuated from the damaged building.

We will remind, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the russian occupation forces struck the center of Kharkiv with two missiles, previously S-300. Civilian residential infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the attack in the middle of the city.

The number of people injured as a result of the russian missile attack on Kharkiv, carried out on the evening of January 16, has increased to 17 people, of whom 2 are in serious condition.