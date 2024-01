Russians strike at Odesa Region with Oniks missiles in the morning after night drone attack - Administration

On the morning of January 17, russian occupation troops struck at the Odesa Region with Oniks-type missiles. They hit agricultural enterprises - an empty room was destroyed. No people were hurt.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper announced this.

"After a night massive drone attack on Odesa, in the morning russian terrorists launched a missile attack on the region. The invaders hit Oniks at the Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts," the report said.

According to Kiper, enemy missiles targeted agricultural enterprises. An empty room for livestock and hay harvesting was destroyed.

"Fortunately, people and animals were not injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

Recall that the troops of the aggressor country of russia hit Odesa with drones. Their wreckage caused ignitions, also injured people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 60 houses in Odesa were without heat supply as a result of the fall of fragments of a russian kamikaze drone on trunk pipelines.

The troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation on Tuesday evening and on the night of Wednesday, January 17, attacked the territory of Ukraine with the use of 20 strike drones and two S-300 missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 19 kamikaze drones.

In particular, the invaders fired missiles in the evening at Kharkiv. According to night data, the number of victims of the russian missile attack in Kharkiv increased to 17 people, of which 2 are in serious condition.