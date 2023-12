The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company (formerly Ukroboronprom). It included former Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk (2019-2020), former Minister of Economy Tymofii Mylovanov, President and CEO of the Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC) Lynndy Smith, Member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrzaliznytsia David Lomjaria, former member of the Supervisory Board of Ukreximbank and former Deputy Chairman of the Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC Serhii Konovets.

Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint stock company. This is one of the key stages of the reform of corporate governance of the public sector of the domestic defense industry," he wrote.

Regarding Honcharuk, Kamyshyn noted that this is the first time in the history of independent Ukraine when the former Prime Minister returns to work for the state.

Mylovanov was previously the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom. Kamyshyn noted that thanks to his appointment, continuity in the work of the supervisory board will be respected.

He presented Lomjaria as a man with great experience in business.

Regarding Smith, Kamyshyn noted that it is in Arizona that the largest number of American defense companies are located and more than 2,000 of them are part of the AZDIC coalition.

"This is a powerful team of professionals, with great experience and expertise. I am sure that together with Herman Smetanin, the new supervisory board will successfully continue the transformation of Ukroboronprom into a transparent European defense holding," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Cabinet of Ministers formed the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company by transforming the Ukroboronprom state concern.

At the end of June, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Herman Smetanin as the Director General of the Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC, for a period before the formation of a supervisory board and a competition for this position.

In October, the United States proposed Ukraine to create a supervisory board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC, which meets the standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), including the participation of foreign defense experts.