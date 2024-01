Russia again fired at one of front-line TPPs of DTEK

On Wednesday, January 17, the russian occupiers fired at one of the thermal power plants of the DTEK Energy company in the front-line region, damaging the company's equipment.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, January 17, as a result of the shelling, the front-line thermal power plant of DTEK Energy, which had suffered repeated attacks before, was once again damaged by shelling. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. As a result of the attack, the company's equipment was damaged. After the shelling stopped, the energy company began liquidating the consequences of the attack," the statement said.

According to the report, recently the enemy has been attacking the company's front-line thermal power plant almost every day and every night.

So, during the first half of this heating season, almost three dozen attacks were carried out on it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK Energy increased the volume of contracted thermal coal from Poland by 80,000 tons to 357,000 tons.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.