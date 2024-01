Russian President Vladimir Putin is conducting an information campaign aimed at future escalation against the Baltic states.

This is reported in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Putin claims that Latvia and other Baltic countries are evicting ethnic russians, and this situation, he says, "directly affects the security of russia." These actions of the russian leader, according to analysts, may be part of a strategy to exacerbate tensions in the region and weaken NATO's position.

Currently, there are no concrete signs of the inevitability or probability of a russian attack on the Baltic states, but Putin can create informational prerequisites for possible aggressive actions abroad under the pretext of protecting russian compatriots.

The Deputy Secretary General of NATO believes that the war between russia and Ukraine will not end even in 2025.

Meanwhile, according to the German publication Bild, the German Armed Forces are preparing for a possible russian hybrid attack on NATO's eastern flank in February this year, as indicated by a secret Bundeswehr document.