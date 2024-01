The Verkhovna Rada has unblocked the signing of the law on the legalization of medical cannabis.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Rada has unblocked the signing of the medical cannabis bill," he wrote.

According to him, parliament today did not support the draft resolution on the abolition of the results of the vote for the legalization of medical cannabis.

After the majority of parliamentarians voted against the corresponding draft resolution, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk was able to sign the bill and send it to the President for signature.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, the Rada legalized medical cannabis.

The bill, in particular, provides that medicines containing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances can be sold in pharmacies of all forms of ownership with a license, and the purchase of such medicines will be possible exclusively by electronic prescription of a doctor.

Yulia Tymoshenko, head of the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Union faction in the Verkhovna Rada, submitted draft resolution No. 7457-P to parliament on canceling the decision of the Rada to adopt a bill on the legalization of cannabis in the 2nd reading, thus blocking the signing of the relevant document.