Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna faction and party, has blocked the signing of a law on the legalization of cannabis.

The MP made a blocking resolution No. 7457-P, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The resolution proposes to cancel the voting results for the adoption of a bill on the legalization of medical cannabis as a whole.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk will not be able to sign and send the document for signing to the President until the parliament considers the relevant resolution and votes against it by a majority.

Recall that the European Solidarity and Batkivshchyna factions voted against the legalization of medical cannabis.

The official website of Batkivshchyna published the position of the political party on the legalization of medical cannabis.

Party and faction leader Yulia Tymoshenko strongly opposes the adoption of the relevant legislative initiative.

"This is a completely corrupt law that will entrench drug cartels in our state for hundreds of years," Tymoshenko is convinced.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada legalized medical cannabis.