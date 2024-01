Putin is predator who is not content with "frozen product." Zelenskyy urges not to push Ukraine to freeze war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos addressed those who want to freeze the war in Ukraine and reduce support.

The statement came from the podium of the World Economic Forum and was broadcast online.

Zelenskyy recalled that in 2014 they tried to freeze the war in the Donbas, but after 8 years the fighting covered more territory.

"Any frozen conflict will eventually erupt again. After 2014, there were attempts to freeze the war in the Donbas. There were very influential guarantors of this process... But Putin is a predator who is not content with a "frozen product," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine has already proven its ability to repel the enemy.

"And we need to protect ourselves, our children, our homes, our lives. We can do that. We have proved it at sea and in the sky," he said.

The president added that attempts to freeze the war would only prolong it.

"The aggressor can be overcome and now we can tell all those who want to reduce support - every decrease in pressure on the aggressor added years of war, but every investment in the defender reduces," Zelenskyy said.

Recall that yesterday President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland on a working visit to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos.