Kinokit LLC wins Rada TV channel’s tenders for creation of programs worth almost UAH 0.5 billion in 2021-2024

From 2021 to today, the Kinokit Limited Liability Company has won all tenders of the Rada parliamentary television channel, in which it took part, the total amount of tenders won is almost UAH 0.5 billion.

This is evidenced by data on the ProZorro public e-procurement portal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For the first time, Kinokit won the tender of the Rada television channel at the end of 2021 - for the creation of programs on the parliamentary channel for UAH 9 million.

In 2022, parliament increased state funding for the Rada TV channel 7 times to UAH 378 million compared to 2021 (then it was UAH 56.6 million).

In the same year, Kinokit LLC won in tenders of the Rada parliamentary television channel for the creation of programs and talk shows for UAH 180 million.

In 2023, Kinokit won the tender of the Rada parliamentary television channel for the creation of programs and talk shows for UAH 120 million.

In 2023, the private company developed a creative concept for these funds and provided services for creating television programs and shows to provide the 24-hour information marathon United News #UAtogether.

Kinokit will keep creating programs on the Rada TV for the telethon in 2024.

This time, the company was allocated UAH 105 million from the state budget.

In each tender, Kinokit was the only contestant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada TV channel paid more than half of its budget to a private company that makes television programs for the United News marathon.