The DTEK Energy company connected a 170 MW power unit of the thermal power plant (TPP) to the power system after planned repairs.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"DTEK has completed the repair of another unit of the thermal power plant. The updated capacities will help us to get through the second part of the heating season. The power unit is already connected to the energy system of Ukraine. In the near future, it is planned to increase its capacity to 170 MW," the message says.

It is noted that during 2023, DTEK implemented 24 power unit repairs.

Investments in the repair campaign amounted to about UAH 4 billion, which is almost twice as much as a year earlier.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK Energy increased the volume of contracted thermal coal from Poland by 80,000 tons to 357,000 tons.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.