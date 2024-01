UAH 50 billion for housing and utility subsidies laid down in 2024 state budget for 3 million Ukrainian famili

In 2024, UAH 50 billion have been earmarked for housing and utility subsidies in the state budget for 3 million Ukrainian families, which is 25% more than last year.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For this year, the state budget has allocated UAH 50 billion for housing and utility subsidies for 3 million Ukrainian families. This is roughly 25% more than last year," he said.

Shmyhal called on Ukrainians to use this tool of targeted state support.

He emphasized that subsidies not only help specific families, but also increase the level of payments for utility services, which means greater stability of Ukrainian critical infrastructure and the ability to provide light and heat in every home.

Shmyhal also emphasized that the government has ensured that tariffs for the population for heat, gas and electricity remain unchanged, and people who need support receive housing and utility subsidies from the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 2024, state budget provides for an increase in funding for housing subsidies by UAH 12 billion to UAH 50 billion.

At the end of December 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the ban on the termination of the provision of housing and utility services to the population in case of non-payment or incomplete payment, as well as on the charging and collection of fines (penalties) for arrears for housing and utility services.

According to the Pension Fund's announcement, in 2023, UAH 35.3 billion were financed from the fund for housing subsidies and benefits.