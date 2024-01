On January 15, the term of office of the head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), Oleksandr Novikov, expired.

This is evidenced by legislation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the NACP, a new head will soon be elected, and until then the deputy head will perform his duties.

The issue of determining the person who is entrusted with the duties of the head of the NACP is regulated by Part 2 of Article 7 of the Law "On Prevention of Corruption".

In particular, in the absence of the head of the NACP, his duties are performed by deputies in accordance with the order he has adopted.

According to the order of January 15, the performance of the duties of the chairman of the NACP from January 16 was entrusted to the deputy chairman Yaroslav Liubchenko.

On January 11, the head of the NACP, Novikov, drew up a protocol on corruption against Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for disclosing information about a corruption whistleblower. According to this accusation, Shmyhal faces a fine from UAH 17,000 to UAH 42,500, deprivation of his position for 1 year and entry into the register of corrupt persons for disclosing information about a corruption whistleblower.