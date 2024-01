UN will provide Ukraine with USD 4.2 billion to overcome humanitarian consequences of war in 2024

In 2024, the United Nations (UN) will provide Ukraine with USD 4.2 billion in aid to overcome the humanitarian consequences of the war.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 15, in Geneva (Switzerland), UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi together with Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk presented strategic plans for UN humanitarian activities in Ukraine in 2024 worth USD 4.2 billion.

It is assumed that 8.5 million of the most affected people in Ukraine, as well as 2.3 million Ukrainians who were forced to move abroad as a result of russian aggression, will be the recipients of the appropriate assistance during the year.

Organizations of the UN system will continue to provide financial, food, advisory and legal assistance, as well as assistance with housing, demining, access to basic services in the field of education and health care.

In her address to the participants of the event, Vereshchuk expressed her gratitude to the UN and the donor community for the assistance provided and called for continued vital assistance to the affected population.

Vereshchuk noted that the main efforts should be focused on further assistance to internally displaced persons, citizens who returned to their places of permanent residence after forced displacement, residents of the de-occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as the most vulnerable categories of citizens, such as women, children, the elderly, persons with disability.

She also reported that almost 10 million citizens of Ukraine experience post-traumatic stress related to the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Swiss President Viola Amherd announced on January 15 that Switzerland will provide Ukraine with CHF 1.5 billion (approximately USD 1.6 billion) in aid, which the country will receive in tranches between 2025 and 2028.