The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for sending persons liable for military service and reservists during gatherings, as well as military personnel of the Armed Forces to inspections for the state of alcohol, drug or other intoxication or being under the influence of drugs that reduce their attention and speed of reaction, and conducting such inspections.

The corresponding procedure was approved by Resolution No. 32 of January 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Military personnel (persons liable for military service), for whom there is reason to believe that they are in a state of alcohol, drug or other intoxication, are subject to the inspection.

The inspection of military personnel is carried out by an official authorized to conduct it by the head of the directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces or the commander (head) of the military unit (institution, subdivision) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the law enforcement agency of special purpose using special technical means and tests.

The authorized officer conducting the inspection shall use special technical means of video recording. The materials of the video are necessarily attached to the protocol on administrative offense. If it is impossible to use special technical means of video recording, such inspection is carried out in the presence of two witnesses.

The results of the inspection carried out by the authorized official are indicated in the inspection report on the state of intoxication.

If the fact of being intoxicated is established, the results of the examination carried out by the authorized official are indicated in the protocol on an administrative offense, to which the act of inspection on the state of intoxication is attached.

Confirmation of the state of intoxication based on the results of the inspection and the consent of the military with such results is the basis for his prosecution in accordance with the law.

A soldier who has refused to conduct an inspection by an authorized official using a special technical means and test or has not expressed consent to its results shall be sent by the appropriate commander (head) to conduct an examination to the relevant health care institution.

If a soldier refuses to conduct an inspection in a health care institution, an authorized official with the use of technical means of video recording or in the presence of two witnesses draws up a protocol on an administrative offense, in which he notes signs of intoxication and actions of a soldier to evade inspection.

According to Article 266/1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (the Code is supplemented by this Article by law of December 13, 2022) persons liable for military service and reservists during gatherings, as well as military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for whom there is reason to believe that they are in a state of alcohol, drug or other intoxication or under the influence of drugs that reduce their attention and speed of reaction, are subject to consideration of the state of intoxication or about being under the influence of drugs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, the Cabinet of Ministers withdrew from the Verkhovna Rada a bill on improving certain issues of mobilization, military registration and military service for its revision. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that his team has already prepared a new version of the mobilization bill, taking into account all the proposals of parliamentarians.