Farmers from Romania renewed the blockade of Ukrainian trucks near the Siret checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Opposite Siret is the Ukrainian crossing point Porubne.

Around 2:00 p.m., Ukrainian border guards received a message from their Romanian colleagues that farmers had blocked the movement of trucks again.

The State Border Guard Service noted that they process all types of vehicles and pedestrians for departure from Ukraine according to the established procedure.

Yesterday, January 13, there was already a similar blockade at the border, but it lasted only 6 hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish farmers have finished the blockade in front of the Medyka - Shehyni checkpoint, traffic has been restored.

Farmers from the Deceited Village began to block the crossing in Medyka from November 23 of this year. On December 24, they announced that they would suspend their protest action until the beginning of January, and if their demands are met, they may not resume it. At the end of December, the governments of Ukraine and Poland agreed on an action plan for unblocking the border.