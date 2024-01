About 850 local residents still remain in the city of Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk Region.

This was stated by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Radio Svoboda.

"The situation in Chasiv Yar is really very difficult. There are now about 850 people there. "Points of invincibility" are working, medical facilities are working as much as they can work in combat conditions. We also help people - the leadership of military administrations, as well as volunteers, we bring humanitarian aid," Filashkin said.

According to him, 20 to 50 people leave every day, and those who stay, motivating it by the availability of property in Chasiv Yar.

"The numbers cannot be stable: 25-40-50 people with children leave every day. I would like more of them to leave. People leave very slowly, motivating it by the fact that 'these are our houses, our households,'" the official said.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration also said that there are evacuation routes known to the local population, people who want to leave the city are sent to the Zhytomyr Region.

"The dynamics of evacuation from the front line on the example of the settlement of Chasiv Yar is there. Although it is small, people are slowly leaving there. We help them with everything we can. The evacuation route is known to all people. This is Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk - people receive humanitarian, medical, psychological help, all the necessary payments. Then they are evacuated to Zhytomyr Oblast, which is now the receiving party for our people," he said.

We remind you that forced evacuation of families with children may be introduced in Kherson.