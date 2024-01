Defense Intelligence claims that occupiers were blown up together with equipment in Melitopol

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukrainian partisans blew up a UAZ Patriot car of the russian military together with the russians.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

"Along with the Moscow SUV, four occupiers were injured," the Defense Intelligence writes.

They specified that the explosion took place on Hoholia Street. Now the site of the explosion has been cordoned off and several medical vehicles have been rushed there.

According to preliminary information, there are killed and wounded among the occupiers. The Defense Intelligence promises to specify their number soon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, special officers of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine planned and carried out a special operation in the Gayvoron district of the Belgorod Oblast of the aggressor state of russia. As a result, the enemy suffered losses, the number of which is being specified.

On December 17, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the fact of combat clashes near the settlement of Terebryeno, Belgorod Oblast.