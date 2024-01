On Monday afternoon, the servicemen of a unit of the East Air Command shot down a russian Kh-59 missile in the Dnipro District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The East Air Command announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another Kh-59 guided aviation missile was destroyed by the East Air Command unit in the Dnipro District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi confirmed the destruction by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of russian A-50 and Il-22 aircraft on January 14.

Meanwhile, in Kherson, trolleybuses did not take routes this morning, because night shelling of russians damaged cables and the contact network.