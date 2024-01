The Estonian authorities do not plan to extradite Ukrainian men of conscription age who are legally present on its territory.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, in an interview with The Kyiv Independent.

She noted that she had discussed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the issue of the possible forced extradition of men of draft age to Ukraine.

"President Zelenskyy said that there are people who are on the battlefield, and there are people who pay taxes to Ukraine so that you can finance the soldiers who are on the battlefield. However, there are also people who are in other countries, for example in Estonia. Now for us, they have the right to be here, if they follow the rules, if they reached us, then the EU gives them temporary protection. So we will definitely not do anything from our side to extradite these people. Ukraine has to appeal to the people, who are here, and ask them to return to help their Motherland," Kallas said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 4, the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada began consideration of the government's bill on mobilization.

On January 8, the head of the anti-corruption committee Anastasia Radina (Servant of the People faction) said that the committee did not approve the bill on mobilization due to a number of corruption risks.

On January 9, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavitnevych (Servant of the People faction) said that certain provisions of the bill will undergo significant changes during the consideration in the parliament.