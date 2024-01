Head of Rada relevant committee predicts significant changes to some norms in bill on mobilization

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Oleksandr Zavitnevych (Servant of the People faction), predicts significant changes to some norms in the bill on mobilization.

He said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I predict that certain provisions of the bill will undergo significant changes during consideration in the parliament. Well, we plan to make the final decision of the committee on the bill on Tuesday (January 9)," Zavitnevych said.

According to him, during the discussions, considerable attention was paid to arguments regarding the mobilization needs to replenish combat units that have suffered losses and those that are planned to be deployed.

Zavitnevych added that there was a joint discussion with representatives of ministries on the issue of financial support for mobilization measures, sources of meeting needs, taking into account the resource capabilities of the country's economy.

"First of all, it concerned finding a balance between the constitutional rights of citizens and the measures proposed in the bill to solve mobilization tasks that limit these rights," the MP noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Anti-Corruption Committee has identified a number of problematic norms in the government bill No. 10378 on mobilization, which may lead to corruption risks.