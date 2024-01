Air Force hints at elimination of A-50 radar plane and IL-22 aircraft over the Sea of Azov

Ukrainian forces probably eliminated the enemy A-50 radar plane and an Il-22 aircraft late on Sunday, January 14. It could happen over the Sea of Azov. The information, which has been actively spreading in the public since yesterday, was hinted at by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

So, the first data that it was possible to shoot down the russian A-50 radar scout and Il-22 escort jet bomber appeared on Sunday around midnight. As some Telegram channels wrote, the A-50 disappeared from the radar, and the IL-22 called for an emergency landing at the Anapa Airport, fire brigade, and "ambulance." Eventually also lost touch.

"This is for you, for Dnipro! Burn in hell, inhumans! P.S. No details yet," Oleschuk wrote, probably indirectly confirming yesterday's news about the planes.

