Polish farmers completed the lockdown in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, truck traffic resumed.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Saturday evening.

"Truck traffic resumed: Polish farmers completed the blocking in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. According to information received from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, today at 9 p.m., a protest rally ended in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint," the Telegram channel of the State Border Service says.

It is emphasized that registration and passage through the border of cargo vehicles in the direction of entry into Ukraine is carried out as usual.

"Currently, 650 trucks are expected to enter Ukraine in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint," the State Border Service added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland intends to appeal to the European Commission with a demand to return the permission system for Ukrainian drivers.

Farmers began blocking the crossing in Medyka from November 23 this year. On December 24, they announced that they would suspend their protest until early January, and if their demands were met, they may not resume it. In late December, the governments of Ukraine and Poland agreed on an action plan to unlock the border.