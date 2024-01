In the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy has approximately the same number of personnel - about 40,000.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria axis, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, on the air of the telethon.

"Somewhere approximately, the enemy keeps the same number of personnel (in the Avdiyivka axis - ed.). They use the technique from the depth, that is, they try not to keep it on the front line, because it is destroyed almost immediately by our soldiers. And the infantry hides in the trenches. About 40,000 are operating in the Avdiyivka axis," he said.

Meanwhile, according to the spokesman, russian troops have resumed the use of aviation in the Avdiyivka axis after the absence of such use on January 12. In particular, the enemy carried out 34 airstrikes over the past day.

Stupun informed that the enemy lost 437 people, as well as 60 units of military equipment, in the Tavria axis. In particular, 1 tank, 11 armored vehicles, 10 artillery systems, among which are rather rare self-propelled guns Hosta and Pion, 1 air defense system - SAM TOR.

The spokesman added that the use of a large number of UAVs continues, the Defense Forces destroyed 27 russian drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces repelled 37 russian attacks over day in the Avdiyivka and Maryinka axes. The russian occupying forces do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka, as well as knock out Ukrainian units from their occupied positions in the Kherson axis.