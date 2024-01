Strengthening of air defense by neighboring countries indicates that something has flown there - Air Force

The strengthening of air defense and the conducting of exercises by neighboring countries of Ukraine indicates that "something has flown there."

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

"Apparently, the countries bordering Ukraine have already felt the smell of war and understand that there is a threat and it is necessary to respond accordingly. Each country is strengthening itself - this includes Poland, Romania, Slovakia and other countries - trying to get today's promising air defense systems and other weapons, including aviation complexes, that is, planes. Therefore, the fact that they are conducting training, a certain strengthening of their air defense on the border with Ukraine, indicates that something has flown there," he said.

In particular, Ihnat noted that there are known cases when russian air attack equipment enters these countries and directly threatens their security.

"Countries are responding to this, and these are the right steps. Strengthening of air defense is the number 1 issue in the world today," he added.

