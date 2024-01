Ukrainian intelligence knows about the supply of North Korean weapons to russia. Information on the transfer of ballistic missiles is being clarified.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, stated this on the air of the national telethon.

"We understand what else it conveyed, this information has already been heard. The very fact of defense cooperation is not of a hidden nature," the official said.

North Korea transferred to russia artillery shells, ammunition, shells for MLRS, mines - "this is something that has a fact and confirmation", Yusov stressed.

"As far as ballistics is concerned, yes, such information is known. Data collection and additional intelligence are currently being collected so that in the future it will be possible to analyze the situation in more detail and comment," Yusov summarized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 4, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby stated that the russian occupation forces have already twice used North Korean ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine.

Also, on January 4, the American publication The Wall Street Journal reported that russia bought a batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea.

On January 5, the Air Force stated that they could not yet confirm the use by the aggressor state of russia of ballistic missiles from North Korea for strikes on Ukraine.